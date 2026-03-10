'Splendidly comfortable': Steelcase Series 2 is the ergonomic office chair we recommend, and it's nearly £200 off in Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale

Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale has knocked a huge chunk off the Steelcase Series 2 ergonomic office chair now £503 (was £699).

That’s a £196 saving on one of our all-time favourite chairs, and our top recommendation for most people - it's the perfect entry point into premium office chairs.

If you spend most of your day working at a computer, comfort is essential, and Steelcase has built its reputation on making chairs for that very purpose. The Series 2 includes a long list of ergonomic adjustments so you can tailor the fit to your body. Seat depth is adjustable, the arms move in multiple directions, and lumbar support can be raised or lowered to match the natural curve of your spine.

One of the key features is Steelcase’s Air LiveBack system. The backrest uses a geometric wave pattern that flexes in two directions as you move. Instead of feeling stiff, the back adapts to how you sit, helping support different parts of the spine throughout the day.

Today's top Steelcase office chair deal

Save £196.01 Steelcase Steelcase Series 2: was £699 now £502.99 at Amazon An ergonomic office chair built for long workdays, with a flexible backrest that adapts to movement and supports different parts of the spine. Adjustable seat depth, height-adjustable lumbar support, and 4D armrests help fine-tune the fit. Durable wool-blend fabric and a responsive tilt mechanism keep posture comfortable while you focus on work daily without strain.

In our glowing review we declared it to be “splendidly comfortable.” We also observed, "It hits the Goldilocks zone of reinforcing rigidity and soft cushioning really well, offering just enough give to mould to your back while still supporting your upright posture. Ultimately, we found the back to be as close to ‘disappearing’ as possible, which is definitely a boon for longer sitting sessions."

The chair also includes a weight-activated tilt mechanism that responds automatically when you lean back or shift position. It keeps the chair balanced without constant manual adjustments.

Arm support is just as important in comfort during long work sessions, and the Series 2 offers full 4D armrests. Height, width, depth and pivot can all be adjusted. Because the arms attach to the seat mechanism, they stay aligned with your desk even when the chair reclines, helping keep your shoulders relaxed.

The upholstery uses Fame fabric, a blend of 95% wool and 5% polyamide. It’s OEKO-TEX and EU Flower certified, and rated for 120,000 Martindale abrasion cycles, so it’s built for heavy daily use.

The Scarlet and Grey version in this deal (as pictured) gives the chair a bit of personality, although it also comes in Black or Nickel and Anthracite if you prefer a more understated look.

Dimensions come in at 64cm deep, 72cm wide and 101cm high, with a sturdy alloy steel structure underneath.

The chair is made in France and comes with a long manufacturer warranty for peace of mind.

For this price you get the boxed product. If you pay an extra £5 you can get it unpacked or £71 if you want the chair unpacked and assembled for you - although it took us around 20 minutes to do it ourselves.

Amazon's Spring Deals last until 16 March, so you'll need to act fast to snap up this great deal.

For more top picks we've comprehensively tested, check out our extensive round-up of the best office chairs.

