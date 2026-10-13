Sick employees are costing the UK economy over £241bn every year — and things may only get worse as AI takes over

Poor workforce health could cost the UK economy £241 billion a year

This is equivalent to £7,000 per worker, and represents around 8% of UK GDP

Employees who attend while ill increase the burden, as they are not working to their full ability

New research into the impact of sickness in the British workforce has highlighted the financial loss per worker, and makes the case for staying off work while ill rather than “braving it.”

These findings highlight that a poor workforce has an impact on businesses and the wider economy, with an estimated £241 billion a year lost due to sickness.

But the loss is made worse by an increased burden caused by employees attending work while unwell, and unable to work to their full capabilities.

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Psychological distress

Conducted for Vitality's Global Health Index 2026, the results paint a picture of a workforce lacking focus – something that appears to be impacting the economy by around 8% of GDP, equivalent to £7000 per worker.

The research also points to challenge posed by employees with a high mental health wellbeing risk impacting productivity due to being less focused at work. While the research doesn't specify concerns over AI, it would not be a surprise to learn that the competition they pose to productivity-based roles could have an impact.

"Britain's search for growth could be aided by paying more attention to one of our greatest productivity issues," noted Neville Koopowitz, Global CEO of Vitality.

"This is not people just being off sick, it is people at work, struggling with their health and wellbeing, most likely within organisations that do not measure the health, wellbeing and productivity challenges affecting their workforce."

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In the Gen Z cohort, the findings suggest what it calls serious psychological distress among 80% of those surveyed.

Worryingly, around 33% of young women symptoms of depression, with mental ill health across the board losing an estimated 30 days of productivity time per person per year.

Wellbeing and productivity challenges

It seems that attention to these issues is only given in certain quarters. Vitality found that less than a third of UK employers offers counseling or mental health support.

“It might be an investment,” says Koopowitz, “yet it is those employers who are taking the time to understand their employees’ health and associated challenges and then addressing it that are seeing real returns. The gap between organisations that do this and do it well, will become increasingly visible, with the cost of inaction today already at £241 billion a year.”

With around 1 million young people in the UK classified as not in education, employment or training (NEET), workplace-appropriate mental health support and counseling could help employers make the early-career workplace a more accommodating and positive environment. Given the challenges that AI adds into the mix, inaction is not an option.

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