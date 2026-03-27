Around 450,000 customers were affected by recent banking app glitch

Lloyds has paid out £139,000 in goodwill payments to 3,600+ customers

The Treasury Committee wants two further updates after one and six months

As many as 447,936 banking customers may have had their data exposed, or seen other bankers' transactions, during a March 12 2026 IT glitch affecting those using the Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland mobile apps, a report has confirmed.

New Treasury Committee findings note 114,182 users clicked into transactions that potentially allowed them to view sensitive information, like account numbers and National Insurance numbers.

This led to the Chair of the Treasury Committee posing "a series of questions" to the Lloyds group, which has now shared more information on the glitch.

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Lloyds glitch affected nearly 450,000 banking app customers

A letter addressed by Consumer Relationships CEO Jasjyot Singh explained the glitch occurred between 03:28 and 08:08, caused by a software defect during an overnight system update. A fix was issued the same morning it happened.

While transaction amounts, dates, payee information, account numbers, sort codes, NI numbers and references could all have been exposed, it seems that this exposure required near-simultaneous app access by different users – so it was dependent on time of use as much as it relied on the glitch in the first place.

We now know that no unauthorized transactions or account access happened, with no financial losses identified so far. The risk of financial fraud has also been deemed to be very low.

Regardless, Lloyds has paid out £139,000 in compensation to 3,625 customers in acknowledgement of the distress or inconvenience caused. Singh said this type of goodwill payment would be made under usual circumstances anyway for any inconveniences, and it not just a direct result of this particular glitch.

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The Treasury Committee has now requested further one-month and six-month follow-up reports from the bank to ensure that the incident was contained and has not affected customers.

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