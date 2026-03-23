Salesforce recuits team behind calendar app Clockwise into Agentforce

Salesforce acquired Clockwise's workers, but not the company itself

Clockwise customers advised to migrate to Reclaim

Agentforce annual recurring revenue up 169%

Clockwise CEO Matt Martin has announced via a LinkedIn post that Salesforce will be hiring the startup's team as part of its broader Agentforce push.

Because Salesforce is acquiring the workers and not the company, Clockwise has confirmed it will be shutting down from March 27, 2026, leaving customers having to find an alternative.

Martin confirmed that all customer data would be deleted, meaning that Salesforce won't have access to Clockwise's database, and that unused subscriptions will be refunded.

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Clockwise closes down as Salesforce acquires workers, not company

"We believe this move will allow us to have even greater impact," Martin wrote, explaining the founding team's success and experience. "We will be bringing our deep expertise building reliable, agentic software to the Agentic Enterprise."

The 10-year-old company has served major customers, like Uber, Netflix and Atlassian, during its time in market, but now users are being directed to rival app Reclaim in light of the near-immediate shutdown. Reclaim will be matching Clockwise's prices to make the transition less painful.

"They're joining my charter to build Agent Interoperability and Orchestration within Agentforce," Clockwise co-founder Gary Lerhaupt wrote in a separate LinkedIn post. Lerhaupt joined the Agentforce team as Product Architecture VP a little over a year ago after around eight years at Clockwise. Martin also spent over two years at Saleforce between 2014 and 2016 before departing to create Clockwise.

Although Salesforce has not commented on how the new recruits might drive Agentforce forward, we can at least expect immense growth. The Agentforce business grew 169% in terms of annual recurring revenue, now accounting for $800 million. Total company revenue for the most recent full year stood at $41.5 billion, up 10% year-over-year.

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