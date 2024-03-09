Obscure Chinese brand launches laptop that may have a better battery life than the MacBook Pro — Core Ultra 7 totting Megabook T16 Pro has record-breaking 99.9WHr battery, up to 22 hours on a single charge

Tecno Mobile, while not widely known outside of China, does have a reputation for making high-quality devices at competitive prices. The company’s new 16 inch Megabook T16 Pro 2024 Ultra laptop, which was first revealed at this year’s MWC 2024, comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor (a fresh release from December 2023), paired with Arc mobile GPU. If you don’t need all that power, there’s a version with an Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU.

Tecno Mobile says Megabook T16 Pro can deliver 65 watts of performance, and cooling is provided by the company’s proprietary “Ice Storm” advanced thermal management system.

The laptop comes with a choice of 32GB or 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIE 4.0 SSD, with a 512GB option for those looking to spend less. The laptop's 16-inch, 2.5k display offers a 16:10 ratio and delivers 100% of the sRGB color gamut, making it suitable for both work and entertainment.

Long battery life

Megabook T16 Pro has a 180° hinge, so you can lay the screen down flat, and a fingerprint reader for security. There’s a starry backlit keyboard and elevated touchpad, and it comes with Windows 11.

The highlight of the T16 Pro, however, is its battery, which has a capacity of 99.99Wh and comes with a 100W GaN super-fast charging (promising 50% charge in just 30 minutes). This battery reportedly allows users to work or play for up to 22 hours on a single charge, which is very impressive if true.

Apple says its MacBook Pro 16-inch 2023 can match that, but in tests Tom’s Hardware found it managed just under 19 hours – which is still fantastic, but maybe not as good as its new rival claims it can achieve. We'll have to wait to find out.

Pricing and availability are currently unknown, but it’s expected to arrive some time in Q2.