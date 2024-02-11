Cheaper, faster, lighter: This Japanese Windows 11 laptop will give the Surface Pro 9 a run for its money — but don't hold your breath if you want to buy one

Japanese tech giant Dynabook has thrown down the gauntlet to Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 with its latest offering, the 13.3-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) convertible 2-in-1 Dynabook V83/LX, designed for business use.

The new laptop features a 360-degree hinge, allowing it to be used in five different styles: Pen, Monitor, Note PC, Tablet, and Flat. The laptop comes with a Wacom active electrostatic pen with a pressure sensitivity level of 4,096.

Under the hood, the device is powered by an 13th generation Core U CPU and comes with 16GB/32GB memory and 256GB/512GB NVMe SSD storage. Dynabook says its Empower technology, which includes advanced cooling and heat dissipation, will keep things running smoothly.

Pre-ordering might be tricky

The laptop sports 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB 3.0, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, and HDMI. It also boasts an 8 megapixel rear camera, a VGA resolution front camera (with that all important privacy slider), and a microSD card slot.

There's also the option to include fingerprint authentication, face authentication, and an LTE modem (Nano SIM card).

Despite its robust features, the dynabook V83/LX is lightweight, weighing in at approximately 2.1lbs (or 2.3lbs with the 4G model). It comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed.

While the dynabook V83/LX could give the Surface Pro 9 a run for its money, potential buyers may need to be patient as the company has just started accepting pre-orders through its Japanese site, and it’s via inquiries only for the moment. No big ‘Buy here’ button we’re afraid.