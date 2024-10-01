Motorola reveals new B2B business phones designed to make work smoother

Motorola has expanded its moto business edition portfolio with two new devices, the ThinkPhone25 and the moto g75 5G business edition.

Designed to cater to a variety of business types, the two devices make use of enhanced security software to keep business users connected wherever work takes them.

The moto g75 business edition will be available from mid-October 2024 in the UK via Vodafone and BT/EE, with the ThinkPhone 25 set to arrive in November 2024 from Vodafone, BT/EE and Motorola for £449.99.

Motorola launches two new business phones

First and foremost, its ThinkPhone25 is designed to hold up to tough environments with Gorilla Glass 7i and Aramid fiber, which Motorola says is stronger than steel. The MIL STD 810H certification together with a powerful 34-hour battery life should appeal to those spending a lot of time in the field.

The device puts Motorola’s expertise in the mobile segment and Lenovo’s enterprise device expertise into one robust package.

Motorola also promises five Android OS upgrades and Security Maintenance Releases, which should keep the device fully functioning until at least 2029.

The second device, the more conventional-looking moto g75 5G business edition, is also MIL STD 810H certified, which guarantees longevity under different extremes, like temperature, humidity and shock.

Headline features are Corning Gorilla Glass 5, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, and a Sony-LYTIA 600 camera with Optimal Image Stabilization.

It also boasts five years of Android updates, but six years of security software updates, extending its lifespan to the end of the decade.

Moreover, both devices use artificial intelligence to detect things like malware and phishing attempts to keep users safe, among an array of other security features.