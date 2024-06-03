Acer debuts new rugged Chromebook Plus Enterprise laptops — shame none of them have a killer feature that would wow Windows enterprise buyers

Acer has lifted the wraps off two new Chromebook Plus Enterprise laptops designed to boost the efficiency of cloud-based workplaces.

Revealed at Computex 2024, the Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 515 and the Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise Spin 514 aim to offer strong performance and security in a package that’s designed to withstand the stresses often imposed by hybrid workers.

In a nod to the evolving demands of digital-first workplaces, Acer’s new ChromeOS-based laptops will also feature built-in AI functionalities that are set to offer productivity boosts during online collaboration sessions.

Acer Chromebooks

Acer’s more conventional laptop, the 515, makes use of a large 15.6-inch 1920x1080 IPS display, which it hopes will appeal to those in finance, retail and service, thus it has been equipped with a dedicated numeric keypad.

The laptops will be available with up to an Intel Core 7 processor 150U and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

Second in line, the Spin 514, comes with a smaller 14-inch 1920x1200 display and 360-degree hinges, allowing it to transform into a tablet.

Recognizing that hybrid working remains prevalent and that many workers spend hours each week on video conferencing apps, Acer has also included Google AI-powered video call tools, including clarity and lighting enhancements, noise cancellation and background blurring.

Built with an ML-STD 810H-compliant durable chassis, the laptops also look to be able to withstand a fair amount of abuse, such as being thrown in and out of bags.

Other noteworthy features include up to 10 hours of battery life, fast charging, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI and USB-C ports, and Gorilla Glass on the Spin model.

Available this month, the Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 515 will cost $649.99 / €579. The tablet-style Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise Spin 514 will be available from August in the US, priced at $749.99, and July across EMEA, priced at €679.

A separate, non-enterprise Chromebook Plus Spin 514 will also be available alongside the enterprise-focused model, costing $549.99 / €679. Acer positions this as a model that’s suitable for educational settings.