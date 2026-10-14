Lack of promised profit could tank the global economy if the AI bubble pops, IMF warns

IMF warns that an AI market correction could have major economic implications

Circular investments are making tech companies more intertwined

A major cyberattack could impact multiple organizations at once

The International Monetary Fund has warned global financial markets are becoming increasingly vulnerable to the volatility of AI investments.

While AI-related investments have becoming an increasingly important driver of economy activity, even helping to offset some of the economic damage associated with ongoing geopolitical upheaval, AI holds the potential of causing major market disruption.

Specifically, the IMF warned of three potential developments – a correction in AI-related investments and company valuations, an increase in government bond yields, or a major cyberattack targeting critical national infrastructure, including financial institutions.

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Could an AI market correction lead to widespread disruption?

While the IMF acknowledged the AI market has helped sustain large parts of the world's economy, but pointed toward high company valuations and exceptionally strong revenues. The report also warns of two-way investments with tech companies both giving and taking from each other and becoming increasingly reliant on each other.

To quantify this, the IMF wrote: "Our review of 14 such transactions since 2023 found about $300 billion in equity investments and $650 billion in debt, in exchange for $1.4 trillion in future revenue commitments."

Also involving the tech sector, the IMF worries that a potentially catastrophic cybersecurity incident could spell disaster for the world's economy. With financial systems more digital, automated and interconnected than ever before, cybercriminals now have the opportunity to attack multiple institutions and organizations simultaneously.

Ultimately, the IMF's conclusion is that isolated incidents are no longer so isolated – complex dependencies mean that one single incident could have much broader impacts.

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