I’m a big fan of Orico’s USB 3.0 hard drive enclosure for accessing old drives on the go, and it’s 15% off for Amazon Spring Deal Days

Old laptop drives often end up forgotten in drawers even though they still hold useful files, photos, or backups. A simple enclosure can bring them back to life, and one I personally recommend, the Orico 2.5 inch External Hard Drive Enclosure, is now £5.94 (was £6.99) in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale.
It’s admittedly not expensive to begin with, but it’s currently a quid cheaper in the sale, making it well worth snapping up if you’ve got spare drives lying around.
I own this enclosure, and it’s perfect for accessing files from old laptop HDDs and SSDs, and for creating your own cheap portable storage device.
Today's External Hard Drive Enclosure deal
The Orico 2.5 inch USB 3.0 hard drive enclosure turns spare SATA HDDs or SSDs into portable external storage. It supports drives up to 6TB, offers transfer speeds up to 5Gbps with UASP acceleration, and uses a tool-free design for quick installation.
The enclosure supports 2.5 inch SATA I, II, and III hard drives and SSDs, including the common 7mm and 9.5mm sizes used in laptops.
Setup is simple, thanks to the tool-free design which means you just open the case, slot the drive into the SATA connector, close the cover, and plug it into your computer.
There’s no driver installation required and it supports plug and play with hot-swap capability.
It works with Windows, Linux, and macOS devices, and even games consoles. That makes it a convenient tool if you’re moving data between different machines or, as I’ve done, recovering files from an older computer.
USB 3.0 connectivity delivers transfer speeds up to 5Gbps, which is fast enough for large file transfers and backups.
The enclosure also supports UASP acceleration, which can deliver noticeably quicker transfers when paired with compatible systems.
The slim ABS enclosure measures just 13 x 8 x 1.5cm, so it slips easily into a laptop bag or travel pouch. It’s lightweight, portable, and tough enough for everyday use.
For under £6 in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days, this Orico enclosure is a simple way to repurpose old laptop drives, create portable storage, and access personal files when you’re on the go.
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
