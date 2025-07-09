Hurry! This £93 mini Prime Day PC deal won’t stick around for long, and I think I know why
You won’t find a better mini PC at this price than this Acemagician one
This Acemagician mini PC is on sale at Amazon for £93.49, a 15% discount off its sticker price of £109.99, and in my opinion, the best mini PC Prime Day deal we have seen so far.
There are only eight in stock right now, and overall, it is a far better offer than other mini PCs in this price range.
It will be a great candidate for a wide variety of use cases: from network security to home entertainment and office applications.
This is the ultimate entry-level PC (and mini PC) in this price range. You won’t get a better deal right now for a mini PC on Prime Day. N150, 8GB, and 256GB of RAM for less than £100 is unheard of, and the V1 deserves all the attention it can get.
Its tiny size (10 x 10 x 3.3cm) is compact enough to carry around. In comparison, it is less than half the size of the Apple Mac mini M4. At its heart is an Intel N150 CPU, a capable low-power processor which is competitive with the Intel Core i5-1030NG7, found in the Apple MacBook Air in 2020.
It has 8GB DDR4 memory (which is upgradable) and a 256GB PCIe NVMe Gen 3 SSD, far faster than anything usually found on a £100 PC. I am surprised to see that it comes with a DP interface, usually found on more expensive PCs.
There’s also an HDMI port, which means you can connect two 4K monitors, four USB ports, a Gigabit LAN connector, and an audio jack.
There’s no memory card reader, but a useful power light (to know if the PC is on or not). Despite its low power consumption, it does come with a fan, which means that it is not totally silent. Note that it is also mountable, should you want to hide it.
Acemagician bundles it with Windows 11 Pro and states that the BIOS on this mini PC can be changed to allow auto power on, wake on LAN, and more, something that tinkerers will definitely appreciate.
Also consider
- Dreamfyre DR06 (£100 at Amazon) with a slower N95 CPU but faster LPDDR5 memory. This one supports three 4K monitors (the only PC I know that has three HDMI ports) and has two Gigabit LAN ports.
- TRIGKEY Key-N95 (£100 at Amazon), again with a slower N95 processor. It would be my preferred option for added storage; it has six USB ports, which means you can plug external HDDs, for exampl,e and there’s a spare SSD slot as well.
Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.
