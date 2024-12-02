Hostinger is practically giving away its website builder plans this Cyber Monday
Grab up to 85% off, plus an extra 10% at checkout with our exclusive code
Hostinger, one of the best website builders, has an outrageous offer this Cyber Monday. As a website builder expert, this is probably the best deal I’ve seen this year.
Right now you can save up to 85% on the platform’s website builder plans. Plus, you can use our exclusive code TECHRADAR to add a further 10% reduction on the checkout price.
But you will need to hurry - as there are less than 24 hours left to claim this discount.
Below we go into detail on some of the amazing savings you can make with Hostinger this Cyber Monday. The discounts we highlight below are available for 2-year plans. Although Hostinger is offering a discount on its 1-year plans, they aren’t quite as generous. They also don’t appear to be running any deals on 1-month plans.
Save up to 85% on Hostinger’s website builder plans
Hostinger offers two dedicated website builder plans, now with a generous discount:
Hostinger's Premium Website Builder is available at just $1.85/mo this Cyber Monday. Use our code TECHRADAR for an extra 10% off at checkout, making it just $1.75.
Hostinger's top-level Business Website Builder plan has been reduced from $14.95 to $2.95 this Cyber Monday. Plus, if you use our exclusive code TECHRADAR on top you can save an extra 10% at checkout.
You can check out all of our top Cyber Monday website builder deals here.
Why pick the Hostinger website builder?
Hostinger is often seen as an underdog when compared to website building giants such as Wix and Squarespace, but the platform packs a serious punch for those looking for an alternative.
Hostinger’s website builder comes with everything you would expect from an industry leader including a full AI website builder, AI-powered tools, advanced ecommerce features, and 24/7 support.
Even once your Cyber Monday deal runs out, Hostingers’s website builder plans are competitively priced, with its top level Business Website Builder plan coming in at just $14.95/mo. This is great value, especially when you compare to Wix’s ($17/mo) and Squarespace’s ($16/mo) entry level plans.
