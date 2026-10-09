Anthropic is assembling a deep bench of former Google infrastructure specialists

Google continues to lose veterans across critical data center functions to Anthropic

John M. Wilson’s move adds another senior name to Anthropic’s infrastructure operation

Google’s former global design and construction chief John M. Wilson has joined Anthropic as a technical staff member overseeing EMEA capacity delivery.

Wilson spent six years at Google, where his responsibilities covered data center development and subsea infrastructure programs.

His arrival adds another senior infrastructure executive from Google to Anthropic, which has recruited several former employees for specialized data center roles.

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A growing stream of Google infrastructure specialists

Anthropic has also recruited Winnie Leung, who now leads data center infrastructure, while Brett Rogers moved after overseeing construction activities at Google.

Liwen Mao, previously a staff data center system architect at Google, now leads Anthropic’s data center design activities.

Adam Johnson spent a decade at Google before joining Anthropic in October as its data center electrical lead, adding another experienced infrastructure specialist.

Peter Sarossy, a Google veteran of 20 years, joined Anthropic in January as a staff member working on data center security engineering.

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Zach Miller also moved after 17 years at Google, taking responsibility for data center operations management within Anthropic’s infrastructure organization.

Scarlett Chen, previously involved with advanced technology and innovation at Google, now works at Anthropic as a member of technical staff.

The hiring pattern extends beyond engineering, with Sana Ouji joining Anthropic’s energy team in April to help expand its data center portfolio.

Mike Brinker followed from Google a month later, taking responsibility for capacity delivery, while Asad Malik subsequently joined to lead compute finance strategy.

The series of appointments gives Anthropic personnel with experience spanning construction, electrical systems, security, operations, energy, capacity planning and infrastructure finance.

That range covers several functions required when a technology company needs to develop and operate increasingly large computing facilities.

Wilson brings major infrastructure experience to Anthropic

Before Google, Wilson served as Amazon’s European design and construction leader, giving him experience across major technology infrastructure projects.

His earlier career also included roles as chief of staff in the British Army and infrastructure director at NATO.

Wilson described his move as another demanding infrastructure assignment, citing the scale and importance of his responsibilities at Anthropic.

"Leading global infrastructure delivery across data centers and subsea programs taught me two enduring truths," Wilson said on LinkedIn.

"Scale is humbling, but high-trust teams make the extraordinary feel routine. Clear intent, rigorous operational control, and calm execution will always beat complexity."

Speaking on his new role, Wilson said: “The stakes and scale have never been higher, and I’m eager to get stuck in.”

His new assignment specifically covers EMEA capacity delivery, giving him responsibility for infrastructure expansion across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Anthropic’s recruitment of multiple Google infrastructure specialists comes as the company continues to build its personnel around data center capacity.

For Google, the steady migration of senior infrastructure specialists raises a retention problem that may require stronger incentives, clearer career paths and measures to keep critical expertise from walking out the door.

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