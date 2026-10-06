Anthropic earmarks $100 million to train over 10,000 AI engineers in push to develop enterprise AI

Anthropic wants to train 10k FDEs from large institutions and consultancies

Using their customers could extend Claude's reach significantly

Training will include a simulated deployment and an actual deployment

Anthropic has announced plans to spend a mammoth $100 million to launch its Claude Frontier Academy, a training scheme designed to support enterprise AI adoption.

The company is targeting 10,000 Frontier Deployed Engineers (FDEs) by the end of 2027, who will be able to identify use cases, handle security considerations and drive deployment for Claude customers.

"Claude Frontier Academy trains people the way our own engineers learn, and we want those who graduate to set the standard for how AI gets built inside a business," Steve Corfield, Global Head of Business Development and Partnerships at Anthropic explained.

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Anthropic to train 10,000 FDEs

The training scheme starts with a simulated enterprise deployment before trainees enter a 12-week residency "where they lead a real Claude use case at their own organization."

The initial cohorts are set to include engineers from major consulting and financial organizations, including Accenture, Bain, Capgemini, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Deloitte, McKinsey, Morgan Stanley and Novo Nordisk.

Anthropic has already given out more than 175,000 Claude certifications to workers across 46,000 companies part of its broader Claude Partner Network, but the drive behind its latest FDE scheme is clear.

The easier it becomes for enterprise customers and consultancies to deploy Claude, the more customers Anthropic is likely to have. Additionally, working with consultancies gives Anthropic access to their customers, extending its reach.

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Rival company OpenAI already has its own extensive FDE scheme, too, but there's a key difference. OpenAI's focus is on training its own workers to go off and transform customers' companies, but Anthropic's latest announcement is primarily about training other companies' engineers to become FDEs.

Reuters recently reported that OpenAI has experienced a twofold increase in enterprise sales since July 2026, and while specific figures are kept closely under wraps, we do know that enterprise deals are far more lucrative for companies like Anthropic than consumer subscriptions.

So while a $100 million commitment to train engineers may sound like a large sum, Anthropic clearly hopes it will pay off in the long run.

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