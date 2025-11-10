Forget waiting for Black Friday – Honor MagicBook Pro 14 is the UK's most powerful laptop under £1000, and you can buy it right now

If you’re in the market for a new business laptop, you’re probably waiting for Black Friday to grab a great deal. You don’t need to hang around until the main sales begin on November 28, 2025, however, because the Honor MagicBook Pro 14 2025 is already available at a discount.

With its early Black Friday price cut, the MagicBook Pro 14 is the most powerful sub-£1000 laptop currently on sale in the UK.

Normally priced at £999.99, buyers can reduce that to £929.99 by applying the code AMBPBF70 on Honor’s official store. The deal also includes a free Honor Wireless Mouse (available while stocks last).

Today's laptop deal

Inside, the MagicBook Pro 14 is built around Intel’s new Core Ultra 9 285H processor, supported by 32GB of fast LPDDR5x 8400 MHz memory and a 1TB PCIe SSD. It can handle demanding creative workloads, heavy multitasking, and professional-grade productivity.

The 14.6-inch OLED display runs at 3120x2080 with a 3:2 aspect ratio, offering 100 percent DCI-P3 colour coverage, HDR brightness up to 700 nits, and support for both 60 Hz and 120 Hz refresh rates. It also carries TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light and flicker-free comfort.

At just 1.39 kg and 16.9 mm thick, the MagicBook Pro 14 is solid and portable.

Connectivity includes dual USB-C, two USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 output, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. Wireless support includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, and it comes with a 92Wh battery which will be enough for travel, study, or hybrid working.

With its discounted launch price, generous 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and vivid OLED display, the Honor MagicBook Pro 14 2025 proves you don’t have to wait for Black Friday to find a powerful, premium laptop at an exceptional price.

Other laptop deals to consider

