Forget waiting for Black Friday – Beelink EQR6 is the UK's most powerful computer under £300 and you can buy it right now

The best mini PCs have become a practical alternative to bulky desktops, offering serious power in a compact form. The Beelink EQR6 Mini PC pushes that idea further, packing high-end laptop performance into a palm-sized computer.

With Black Friday still weeks away, it stands out as one of the most powerful sub-£300 systems currently on sale in the UK.

At £289, the EQR6 undercuts many traditional desktops while offering stronger specs. Inside is an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor with eight cores and sixteen threads, running at speeds up to 4.7 GHz. It’s paired with 24GB of fast LPDDR5 memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD which can be upgraded to 4TB.

Today's best mini PC deal

Beelink EQR6 Mini PC: £289 at Amazon The Beelink EQR6 mini PC packs serious performance into a compact form factor. Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U chip (up to 4.7GHz), 24 GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, it supports dual 4K displays, Wi-Fi 6, BT 5.2 and dual Gigabit LAN. Priced at just £289, it offers outstanding value and powerful specs for home or office use.

The integrated AMD Radeon 660M graphics chip supports dual 4K 60 Hz displays through two HDMI outputs, making it ideal for multitasking or creative work.

It offers dual Gigabit LAN ports, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and multiple USB 3 and Type-C ports, making it ideal for use as a compact office computer, media centre, or productivity hub.

Weighing far less than a standard desktop and running Windows 11 Pro, the Beelink EQR6 combines solid performance with quiet operation thanks to its upgraded cooling system and 85W integrated power supply.

In comparison, Dell's discounted Slim Desktop costs £379. It's powered by an Intel Core i3 processor, backed with just 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The EQR6 offers considerably more processing power, memory, and storage capacity for a lower price.

With lifetime technical support, 24/7 customer service, and a one-year warranty included, the Beelink EQR6 offers an unbeatable deal even before Black Friday arrives.

