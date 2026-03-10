Boost your PC storage with Crucial's 4TB P310 Gen4 NVMe SSD - get speeds up to 7100MB/s for under £300 in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale

If you’re running out of space or want faster storage for your laptop or desktop, the 4TB Gen4 Crucial P310 NVMe SSD offers plenty of capacity alongside impressive read/write speeds.

As part of Amazon’s Spring Deal Days, the Crucial P310 4TB internal SSD is £300 (was £360) at Amazon.

The P310 uses a PCIe Gen4 x4 interface and delivers sequential read speeds up to 7,100MB/s. That kind of bandwidth helps reduce load times, speed up large file transfers, and make everyday tasks feel far more responsive.

Tasks like booting Windows, opening large applications, and working with big project files will all benefit from the extra speed available from the Gen4 NVMe drive.

This 4TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD in the M.2 2280 form factor, is rated for up to 7,100MB/s reads and 6,000MB/s writes. Built with Micron 3D NAND, it delivers faster boot times, quicker file transfers, and snappier everyday performance compared with Gen 3 or SATA SSDs.

Crucial promises up to 20% faster performance in real-world workloads such as launching software like Adobe Photoshop or Illustrator and working with sizable documents in productivity apps.

With 4TB available, there’s plenty of room for creative projects, large media libraries, and system backups, making it a useful upgrade for creators, professionals, or anyone who needs to keep a lot of data on a single drive.

Despite the large capacity, the SSD still uses the standard M.2 2280 form factor, so it's fully compatible with most modern laptops, desktops, and workstations.

The drive is also backward compatible with older PCIe generations, so it can still work in systems that don’t support full Gen4 speeds.

The P310 offers up to a 40% better performance-to-power ratio compared with its previous Gen4 drives, which could help extend battery life in laptops.

The SSD comes with Crucial's Storage Executive software along with Acronis True Image for easy cloning and system migration.It's also backed by a five-year limited warranty as well, providing peace of mind.