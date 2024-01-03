Samsung Galaxy S24 screen size rumors for every model

Samsung is due to launch the Galaxy S24 series phones on January 17 at its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2024. And the S24 series like the Galaxy S23 series before it, is expected to come in a trio of screen sizes, as well as boast a host of improvements to their CPU, battery, and camera just to name a few.



However, one often overlooked update is improvements to displays. Samsung is known for producing some of the best screens on the market, producing rich saturated colors, sharp detail, and smooth motion. Its focus on screens makes sense as screens are our main point of interaction with our devices.



Nothing is more important than the screen for a smartphone, and panel tech for phones has enjoyed some significant improvements to clarity, brightness, visual quality and refresh rate in recent years.

As mentioned, the Galaxy S24 family is expected to have a choice of three display sizes, the smallest starting with the standard Galaxy S24, then increasing a little for the Galaxy S24 Plus, and topping out with the Galaxy S24 Ultra. For more details into what to expect from the Galaxy 24 screen sizes and their impact on design, read on.

Samsung Galaxy S24

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The brand-new entry-level Galaxy S24 is rumored to use a 6.2-inch screen, which is a modest upgrade on last year's Galaxy S23.



The previous model packed a 6.1-inch display with the S24 expected to offer slimmer bezels.



The resolution of the base Samsung Galaxy S24 is likely to remain the same at FHD+ or 1080 x 2340, which is still decent quality in 2024.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Another improvement is the Galaxy S24 Plus, which is said to use a respectable 6.7-inch display with reduced bezels framing the screen.

This is another mild 1-inch improvement on the previous Galaxy S23 Plus, which sported a 6.6-inch panel.

However, more interesting is that the resolution of the Galaxy S24 Plus is also rumored to have received an upgrade from the same 1080 x 2340 resolution to a QHD+ or WQHD upgrade.



This means it could have a higher pixel count spread across a wider aspect ratio providing one reason for owners of previous Plus models to consider an upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

(Image credit: @OnLeaks / @SmartPrix)

As always the Ultra model boasts the largest display and the Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumoured to sport a whopping 6.8-inch screen.



This puts it in the same territory as the iPhone 15 Pro Max (6.7-inch), Google Pixel 8 Pro (6.7-inch), and the same size as the previous Samsung S23 Ultra and even the older S22 Ultra.



This seems conservative at first until you see the consider the whole Galaxy S24 family is rumored to have display that kick out to 2,500 nits of brightness, a significant improvement over the 1,750 nits previously.



The resolution on the Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to remain the same or be similar to the S23 Ultra’s already impressive 3088 x 1440.

Samsung Galaxy S24 display size outlook

While the Galaxy S24 display aren't set to revolutionize smartphone screen standards, there’s still a lot to get excited about, especially for fans of the entry-level and Plus models of the Galaxy S24.



One notable upgrade to both the S24 and S24 Plus is the rumoured addition of LTPO technology, which is expected to make the screen more battery-efficient by offering a larger refresh rate range that allows the screen to drop down to lower rates to save power when not needed.

LTPO panels have been present in previous Galaxy Ultra phones, but never made it down to the standard Galaxy S-series phones; the likes of the Galaxy S23 and S22 offered variable refresh rates but these only went from 120Hz down to 48Hz, rather than a power-sipping 1Hz.



With the addition of LTPO technology, the screen should offer smooth visuals and performance, as expected from Galaxy S-series phones, but also gain a boost in energy efficiency.



However, if these specs can't tempt you and you looking for the best Samsung has to offer right now check out our guide to the Samsung Galaxy S23 deals available right now.