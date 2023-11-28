Samsung might soon launch an affordable phone sporting an AMOLED screen

Samsung has it seems quietly unveiled the Galaxy A15, a low-cost smartphone that may come equipped with a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen.

The device could’ve gone totally unnoticed had it not been discovered by 9To5Google on Walmart’s website. According to the report, the A15 will be available in two different configurations depending on the carrier. The Cricket Wireless version sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display capable of outputting a Full HD Plus resolution (2,220 x 1,080 pixels) with a 90 Hz adaptive fresh rate. The Boost Mobile listing, on the other hand, states it has an AMOLED screen pumping out a 1080p resolution (1,920 x 1,080 pixels).

It’s important to note that the AMOLED reveal isn’t found anywhere in the product page’s specifications table. If you scroll through the rotating array of pictures on the left, the A15’s box states it comes with the more powerful display. Granted, the image is a little grainy, but you can make out the word “AMOLED” printed on the label.

(Image credit: Samsung/Walmart)

Specs and features

Assuming everything listed is true, the Galaxy A15 could be a much better deal for users when compared to its predecessor, the A14. Not only do they have a nicer display, but both versions of the newer model are significantly cheaper. The Cricket Wireless A15 will cost $150 while the Boost Mobile device is even lower at $140. Samsung currently charges $200 for the A14. You can find sales on Amazon, but they don’t reduce the price anywhere near what Walmart is offering.

(Image credit: Samsung/Walmart)

Looking at the specs sheet, the A15 is nearly identical to the A14. The Boost Mobile version has the same camera setup housing a 50 MP lens on the back while the phone on Cricket Wireless has a downgraded 13 MP rear lens. Both have a 13MP selfie camera. What's more, the two come with the same 5,000mAh battery, however, they support 25W fast charging instead of 15W like on the older model.

Storage size remains at 128GB, but it can expand to 1TB via microSD card. The same goes for the memory as the A15 has 4GB of RAM. Interestingly enough, the Boost Mobile smartphone is heavier clocking in at 7.12 oz. The second model is a slimmer 5.64 oz. Other notable features include a MediaTek 6835 processor and a fingerprint reader on the side.

Pending release

We do urge you to take information with a grain of salt despite how good this phone may look on the surface. As 9To5Google points out, “it’s hard to know exactly what to believe” when Samsung has yet to make an official announcement. The Cricket Wireless post doesn’t have a single image, although it is expected to be available in the same “Blue Black” shade as the Boost Mobile page reveals. If you look at the former’s URL, you can see the words “blue-black” in there.

We reached out to Samsung asking if they would make a statement about the Walmart posting and when the new phone will launch. At the time of this writing, the Galaxy A15 is listed as out of stock. This story will be updated at a later time.

