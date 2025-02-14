Samsung Galaxy S24 owners could face a painfully long wait for One UI 7

There may be several more One UI 7 betas before the final version reaches the Samsung Galaxy S24

That could mean a launch in May

Google might also announce Android 16 in May, which would instantly make this update feel outdated

If you buy a phone in the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, you’re not just getting new hardware, you’re also getting Samsung’s latest software in the form of One UI 7, and while some older phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 will be getting updated eventually, the wait could be a long one.

According to leaker Tarun Vats, posting on X, Samsung is planning a whopping six betas of One UI 7 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series before the finished version lands.

The third beta is out now, and Samsung has already confirmed that it’s aiming to roll out the fourth beta next week. But according to Vats, we won’t see the fifth beta until March, or the sixth beta until April, which could mean the finished version won’t roll out until May.

I confirm, it's true https://t.co/L9f0TllR6QFebruary 14, 2025

Of course, we’d take this with a pinch of salt, but another leaker – @UniverseIce – has claimed that this schedule is accurate, so there’s a high chance we really will be waiting that long.

Hopefully, this software update will be worth the wait. You can expect new AI features (though possibly not all the AI features found on the Samsung Galaxy S25), along with a redesigned home screen and a new camera interface, so there should be quite a lot to get stuck into.

Still, not only is this a long wait, but it would mean One UI 7 – which is based on Android 15 – might arrive on the Samsung Galaxy S24 at around the same time that Android 16 makes its debut. We’re expecting the next Android update to launch either at Google I/O 2025 on May 20 or at the latest in June.

This big update could immediately feel dated if Android 15 arrives just in time to welcome Android 16.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors