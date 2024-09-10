One of the best power banks I’ve ever tested is currently on offer for a record-low price at Amazon

There’s an abundance of different portable power options available on the market, from pocket-sized chargers to devices with power-bank capabilities built in. For iPhone users, MagSafe chargers are a go-to choice, thanks to their joyfully simple charging method. On that note, I’m particularly excited to share that you can now get the nifty Anker 633 Magnetic Battery at Amazon for £36.99 (was £59.99).

This electrifying 38% discount has brought the Anker 633 Magnetic Battery down the lowest price we’ve seen. While there are similar models available at Amazon for a comparable price from unnamed brands, I would have recommended the Anker 633 over these even at its full price, so now with £23 zapped off, this deal couldn’t be any more magnetic.

Today's best Anker 633 Magnetic Battery deal

Anker 633 Magnetic Battery: was £59.99 now £36.99 at Amazon

Call me biased, but I can't recommend this MagSafe portable charger enough. It's satisfyingly easy to pop it up on its stand, and changing the phone's orientation is seamlessly smooth. Now that this discount has brought its price in line with cheaper non-name branded portable chargers, you're getting a powerful deal.

Anker is a well-known and trusted brand that manufactures a variety of charging products. I’ve been loving this 633 Magnetic Charger in particular, as it fits in my bag easily, has a useful little stand so I can still watch content while charging, and, most importantly, it fully charged my phone in just two hours and fifteen minutes.