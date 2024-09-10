One of the best power banks I’ve ever tested is currently on offer for a record-low price at Amazon
You won't need to Anker yourself to a plug socket with this perfectly portable power bank
There’s an abundance of different portable power options available on the market, from pocket-sized chargers to devices with power-bank capabilities built in. For iPhone users, MagSafe chargers are a go-to choice, thanks to their joyfully simple charging method. On that note, I’m particularly excited to share that you can now get the nifty Anker 633 Magnetic Battery at Amazon for £36.99 (was £59.99).
This electrifying 38% discount has brought the Anker 633 Magnetic Battery down the lowest price we’ve seen. While there are similar models available at Amazon for a comparable price from unnamed brands, I would have recommended the Anker 633 over these even at its full price, so now with £23 zapped off, this deal couldn’t be any more magnetic.
Today's best Anker 633 Magnetic Battery deal
Anker 633 Magnetic Battery: was £59.99 now £36.99 at Amazon
Call me biased, but I can't recommend this MagSafe portable charger enough. It's satisfyingly easy to pop it up on its stand, and changing the phone's orientation is seamlessly smooth. Now that this discount has brought its price in line with cheaper non-name branded portable chargers, you're getting a powerful deal.
Anker is a well-known and trusted brand that manufactures a variety of charging products. I’ve been loving this 633 Magnetic Charger in particular, as it fits in my bag easily, has a useful little stand so I can still watch content while charging, and, most importantly, it fully charged my phone in just two hours and fifteen minutes.
If you still aren’t feeling the urge to charge forward with this deal, we have some alternatives that you may be interested in. From our selection of the best power banks to the best wireless chargers, if portability isn’t essential, there are plenty of options to choose from.
