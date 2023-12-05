Over $300 off one of the best battery life iPhones makes this a holiday season steal

Although the iPhone 14 Plus may have been the most awkward and unloved member of 2022's iPhone family, there's no getting around the fact that it's a battery behemoth; serving up astounding longevity and now, for a lower price than ever, just in time for the holiday season.

In truth, there's nothing wrong with the iPhone 14 Plus. It replaced the last of the 'mini' iPhones from the previous two generations – which I'm still sad about – but it also gave people the option of Pro Max-sized visuals at a price more in line with a non-Pro iPhone, and now, that price has dropped even lower.

The deal in question first reared its head throughout the Black Friday / Cyber Monday 2023 weekend in late November, but despite expectations that it – like so many other offers – would dissipate after 11:59pm on November 27, this superb iPhone 14 Plus reduction has endured, actually dropping by a further few dollars past $300 off the RRP, on an Amazon Renewed handset.

iPhone 14 Plus (128GB, renewed): was $899 now $573.45 on Amazon

A truly astounding price cut on the larger standard 2022 iPhone. This special sees over $300 off the original asking price of the 128GB unlocked model, making it cheaper than a regular iPhone 14 and all in time for the holidays.

Other iPhone 14 Plus holiday season deals (US)

iPhone 14 Plus: get four devices with an unlimited data plan for $120/mo at Verizon

Good for families: Verizon's latest promotion offers four iPhone 14 Plus handsets for free, with the purchase of a new $30/mo 'Unlimited Welcome' plan on each. Yes, the bundled plan is the carrier's more basic, tier but this is still an amazing offer. Previously, an iPhone 14 Plus bundled with a single line would have cost close to $100 by itself, so you get some incredible savings here.

Christmas iPhone 14 Plus deals (UK)

iPhone 14 Plus (128GB): was £899 now £749 on Amazon

The larger iPhone 14 Plus boasts a Pro Max-sized screen and outstanding battery life. So long as you're not lusting after the Dynamic Island, this saving of £150 is pretty solid.

