This exclusive OnePlus 12 deal can help you get the latest flagship for free

Been eying up the OnePlus 12 or OnePlus 12R as a potential alternative to the likes of Samsung and Google? The brand's latest flagships are a fine choice and today they're even better value for TechRadar readers thanks to an exclusive promotion from the brand.

For a limited time only, our readers can use the code FUTURE at checkout at the official OnePlus Store to get a $50 discount on the OnePlus 12 or $30 off the OnePlus 12R. This particular discount stacks with the various trade-in rebates and other promotions available on either the flagship OnePlus 12 or mid-range OnePlus 12R so there are plenty of ways to save right now.

For example, the OnePlus 12 is also available with an excellent trade-in rebate of up to $750 right now. The combination of this rebate and our exclusive discount could see you scoring a free device here - although you'll probably need to be handing over a pretty decent device to get the full rebate (the minimum rebate is $100).

The combination of a trade-in rebate of up to $450 and $30 coupon saving on the OnePlus 12R will also allow you to bag the mid-range device for just $20. On top of that, OnePlus is also throwing in a free pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 2 - which are a decent pair of wireless earbuds worth $150 by themselves.

Exclusive OnePlus 12 deals

OnePlus 12: <a href="https://onepluscom.pxf.io/c/221109/916678/12532?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.oneplus.com%2Fus%2Foneplus-12%3Firclickid%3D2C3WeYVXTxyNRdMx1tyqeXMCUkHy6QR4P3Dkw40%26irgwc%3D1%26utm_source%3Dimpact%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_content%3DFuture%2520Publishing%2520Ltd%2520Savings%26utm_term%3D%26utm_campaign%3D12532" data-link-merchant="oneplus.com"">$50 off, plus up to $700 off with a trade-in at OnePlus

Use code FUTURE at the checkout to get an exclusive additional saving of $50 on the stunning new OnePlus 12. With a new super-charged Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 64MP telephoto lens, and 4,500 nits brightness display, this latest flagship is more than capable of standing up to the rivals devices from Samsung or Google. In addition to your exclusive upfront discount, you can also trade-in a device for a rebate of up to $700 (with a minimum saving of at least $100).

OnePlus 12R: <a href="https://onepluscom.pxf.io/c/221109/916678/12532?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.oneplus.com%2Fus%2Foneplus-12r%3Firclickid%3D2C3WeYVXTxyNRdMx1tyqeXMCUkHy6QT4P3Dkw40%26irgwc%3D1%26utm_source%3Dimpact%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_content%3DFuture%2520Publishing%2520Ltd%2520Savings%26utm_term%3D%26utm_campaign%3D12532" data-link-merchant="oneplus.com"">$30 off, up to $450 off with a trade-in rebate, plus free OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at OnePlus

And, if you'd prefer to go for the new mid-range OnePlus 12R, you'll also be able to get that additional $50 off on this device too. Simply use the code FUTURE at checkout to get your $30 off saving alongside an additional trade-in rebate of up to $450 off. Right now there's also the option to bundle in a free pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 2 - a pair of premium ear buds worth $150 by themselves.

Should you buy the OnePlus 12?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset

64MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom

Supports wireless charging

IP65 weather sealing

You can head on over to our OnePlus 12 review and OnePlus 12R review pages if you want a full breakdown of our thoughts on each device. In short, however, both are fantastic choices and likely to be some of our favorite Android phones this year.

Starting with the OnePlus 12, you get a fully-featured and powerful Android device with an eye-catching design. It lacks the 'AI smarts' of its competitors but a speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, super-sharp 120Hz display, and excellent battery capacity means it ticks all the right boxes when it comes to hardware. In our eyes it's a great buy when you consider it's a comparable phone to the Galaxy S24 Ultra or iPhone 15 Pro Max in size but much easier on the pocket.

If you're on more of a budget, the OnePlus 12R is a fine choice also. It's essentially a refreshed version of last year's OnePlus 11 with a better display, bigger battery, and lower starting price. There's been some compromises made with the camera and the device doesn't support wireless charging, but it's a good option right now if you're looking to spend $500 or less on a device.

