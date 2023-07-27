OnePlus piggybacks on Galaxy Z Fold 5 launch to confirm name of its own foldable

OnePlus’s upcoming foldable phone looks like it really will be called the OnePlus Open, according to the company itself. This backs up earlier reporting that OnePlus would be calling its foldable the OnePlus Open rather than the OnePlus Fold.

The company shared this news in a post on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

We OPEN when others FOLDJuly 26, 2023 See more

Earlier reports about the OnePlus foldable had said it would be called the OnePlus Fold or the OnePlus V Fold, in line with devices from other brands. Companies such as Xiaomi, Vivo, Samsung, and Google, all call their foldable phones some variant of Fold. OnePlus references its unique take on the matter in its X post, saying that its phone “opens” where others “fold.”

Claimed specs of the OnePlus Open have emerged online in the past few weeks. It’s been reported that the phone will have a 7.7-inch AMOLED internal display with a 120Hz refresh rate. When folded, the external screen is said to be a 6.3-inch AMOLED display, also with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone is rumored to be powered by a 4,800mAh battery, while it will also reportedly support 67W fast charging and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that’s found in most of the best foldables and best Android phones .

A new challenger for Samsung

This news follows Samsung’s launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 , its book-style foldable, which the OnePlus Open will be competing directly with, along with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 . You can read our largely favorable first impressions of the new Fold in our hands-on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review, but Samsung will be in for a fight if these leaked specs are accurate.

The Z Fold 5 has been critiqued for being a rather iterative update, and the OnePlus Open is set to bring a splash of novelty to a market where it could be argued that novelty itself is valuable currency.