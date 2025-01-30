Not interested in the Galaxy S25? The "coolest phone you can buy" is now $200 off

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is all the rage at the moment but if you're looking for deals on other Android phones then here's an under-rated and excellent value option. You can get $200 off the OnePlus 12 with the code SHADOW25, which brings the device we called the "coolest phone you can buy" down to its record-low price of $699.99 (was $899.99).

If you want the OnePlus 12R instead, you can get it with 16 GB RAM and 256 GB Storage for $499.99 (was $599.99) with the same code.

Just apply the code at checkout to confirm your savings. Note, though, that this offer expires on February 3 so best to grab it while you can.

Today's best OnePlus phone deal

OnePlus 12: was $899.99 now $699.99 at OnePlus US & Canada The OnePlus 12 is one of the best Android smartphones on the market if you want to try something that isn't from Samsung or Google. It's got it all: good looks, battery life, performance, and cameras. Its fast charging can top it off from 0 to 100% in just 30 minutes and it easily last two days with general use. The SHADOW25 promo code will get you $200 off the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage option until February 3.

In our OnePlus 12 review, we noted the "cool look and design," battery life and performance, and camera quality among other things. Even though the new OnePlus 13 just launched, it still has a spot among our best Android phones for a reason.

The OnePlus 12's fast charging is unbeatable. It can jump from 0 to 100% charge in just 30 minutes when using its maximum wattage. Our reviewer reported using it for about two days at a leisurely pace, and still "well into the night" when it was pushed to its limits with gaming, photography, and other demanding tasks.

Even though it isn't as prolific as Samsung or Google, OnePlus still has an impressive portfolio of electronics. See the best OnePlus phones and our review on the latest OnePlus smartphone, the OnePlus 13.