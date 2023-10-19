Exclusive: get $50 off your new OnePlus Open with this handy coupon code

The new OnePlus Open foldable is available today, and to celebrate, we've partnered up with OnePlus itself to offer TechRadar readers an exclusive discount.

For a limited time only, you can use the code TECH50 at checkout to knock $50 off the upfront cost of this new device at the OnePlus store. Preorders at the official store also get another guaranteed $200 off, a free pair of Buds Pro 2 Limited Edition (worth $179.99) and up to $1,000 trade-in credit for any device in any condition.

As an overview, the OnePlus Open is the brand's first foldable device, boasting flagship specifications, an exceptional camera array, and brand-new software specifically focused on the foldable experience. Retailing for $1,699, it's a pricey device, but one that's packed with the latest tech - and features a premium design that rivals the competition from Samsung and Google.

Exclusive OnePlus Open deal now available

OnePlus Open: exclusive $50 off at OnePlus

Use code TECH50 at checkout to get an exclusive $50 off your brand-new OnePlus Open foldable at the official OnePlus Store. Packing in the latest cutting-edge features, camera setup, and gorgeous dual-array AMOLED displays, the OnePlus Open is the latest high-end contender in Android foldables. Preorders from the official store also get a guaranteed $200 off, some free Buds Pro 2 Limited Edition and the option to trade in your current phone for up to $1,000 credit.

What's new with the OnePlus Open?

(Image credit: OnePlus)

2K AMOLED 7.82-inch main display and 6.31-inch cover display

64MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, 32MP selfie cameras

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with 16GB of RAM

As OnePlus' first foldable - just about everything is new. The device retains the design language of the OnePlus 11, with a distinctive circular camera housing and the option of Green and Black color, but obviously stretches out that form factor into a gorgeous phablet-like foldable, with a 7.82-inch main display and 6.31-inch cover display.

Specs-wise, the displays are dual 2K fluid AMOLED ProXDR, capable of a peak brightness of 2800nits and a 120Hz refresh rate. Rare amongst smartphones, they fully support Dolby Vision, which is great news if you love to sit back and enjoy content on your mobile device.

Under the hood, you get the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset as the OnePlus 11, but the device comes as standard with a massive 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

To accommodate that extra screen real estate, the all-new OxygenOS 3.2 introduces new features and compatibility to elevate your foldable experience. OnePlus claim that 95% of mainstream apps are compatible, and you get support for multi-window operations and a new desktop-like taskbar.

In terms of cameras, the OnePlus Open looks to be the most fully featured foldable on the market - when it comes to the hardware, at least. With a 64MP main camera, 48MP ultra-wide with autofocus, 20MP main display camera, and a 32MP selfie camera on the cover, the OnePlus Open has some beefy specs all around. For example, the 64MP beats the 48MP and 50MP cameras on the Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 5 respectively, although its 3x optical zoom lags slightly behind the Fold's 5x.

All-in-all, the OnePlus Open is a fully-featured foldable flagship and one we're looking forward to putting through its paces here at TechRadar. Stay tuned for our full review of the device soon.