The O2 Winter Sale has arrived! Here are the five best deals for you to grab while you still can

The winter blues may be in full swing now that Christmas sales are over, but that doesn't mean there aren't some great new ways to save on the best smartphone deals in 2024. O2 has kicked the sales season off for UK phone lovers this year with its winter sale, offering discounts of up to £600 on some of 2024's best devices.

While, for many, it's the time of year when Samsung Galaxy S24 preorders are on their mind, there are some great ways to save if that isn't quite to your fancy. For example, if you're not too fussed about having the absolute latest and greatest phones out there, saving £288 for 150GB of data, unlimited calls and texts on a Samsung Galaxy S23 isn't a bad way to start your year.

Or if, like me, you prefer an iPhone to get you from day to day, you can also get some great savings with O2. Currently, the iPhone 15 has a whopping £108 off when you get 150GB of data and unlimited calls and texts, meaning you're only paying £50.99 per month for more data than most could ever need!

What's more, as ever with O2, you can choose to go with an O2 Plus Plan. These plans give you exclusive access to not only O2 benefits such as O2 Priority, but also the ability to change your phone every 90 days with O2 Switch Up, and roam in 75 worldwide destinations at no extra cost.

If you're looking to find the best smartphone deal for you but want some help in finding the very best deals available, here are my top five picks from the O2 Winter Sale that you should pick up right now!

Our Top 5 deals from the O2 Winter Sale

iPhone 15: 150GB data, unlimited calls and texts on an O2 Plus Plan, £50.99 per month, £30 upfront

Get yourself the latest iPhone with enough data to feed the family on O2. Get Plus Plan benefits such as roaming in 75 destinations, six months of free Apple Music, plus six months free of an extra of your choice, and, of course, the ability to swap to a new phone every 90 days with O2 Switch Up. All this, for £108 less than you would normally pay.

Samsung Galaxy S23: 150GB data, unlimited calls and texts on an O2 Plus Plan, £47.69 per month, £30 upfront

Saving £288 on one of the best smartphones released last year is normally something you'd only expect to see in Black Friday sales, but O2 have decided against that and decided to offer all the benefits of an O2 Plus Plan, with 150GB of data, all for under £48 per month. Plus, you can claim £100 cashback and a free pair of Galaxy Buds FE when you get your phone, a great way to save even more on your tech.

Google Pixel Fold: 30GB data, unlimited calls and texts on an O2 Plus Plan, £60.08 per month, £30 upfront

Get one of the most powerful foldable phones of 2023 for £600 less thanks to the O2 Winter Sale. The Google Pixel Fold is available on an O2 Plus Plan with 30GB data for just over £60 per month, mental! It uses the Tensor G2 chip featured in the Google Pixel 7 Pro, has a 7.6-inch display when unfolded, and has a triple rear camera setup to ensure you don't miss out on those crucial moments.

iPhone 15 Pro: 150GB data, unlimited calls and texts on an O2 Plus Plan, £57.99 per month, £30 upfront

As one of the most premium iPhones of the year, the iPhone 15 Pro is a must-have for any Apple enthusiast. In O2's Winter Sale, you can save £72 on their 150GB data Plus Plan, giving you all the data you could ever need, with the option to change your phone every 90 days, all for only £57.99 per month.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: 30GB data, unlimited calls and texts on an O2 Plus Plan, £37.86 per month, £30 upfront

Despite being recently replaced by the Google Pixel 8 Pro, the Google Pixel 7 Pro still holds up as one of the most popular phones of 2023, and when you can get one for under £38 per month, it's now becoming one of the best value-for-money options you can pick up this year. With 30GB of data, unlimited calls and texts, and O2 Plus Plan benefits all thrown in, this offer is currently £500 less as part of O2's Winter Sale

If these aren't quite for you, why not check out some of today's best smartphone deals from some of the UK's biggest mobile networks. Use our comparison tool to find the perfect deal for you with options across providers, data caps, and more, to help you save on a phone you'll love.

Today's best phone deals