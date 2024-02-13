Don't miss your chance to claim up to a £250 free prepaid digital Mastercard with the latest O2 phone deals

Getting the best phone deal of 2024 just got a whole lot easier thanks to O2. O2, one of the UK's big four mobile networks have released some impressively high-value mobile deals across devices such as the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Google Pixel 8 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, all with the aim of enabling you to upgrade more than just your tech with your new O2 phone deal.

These devices, alongside numerous others, are now available on O2 with a free £150, £200, or even £250 prepaid digital Mastercard, depending on the device you choose, which you can spend across online retailers to level up more than just your mobile phone with your new deal.

These O2 phone deals are available for the foreseeable future, with offers across Android devices available until the 3rd of April and offers across iPhones available till the 6th of March, so you've got all the time you need to find the perfect deal for you.

Limited time only O2 phone deals

Google Pixel 8 Pro: 30GB data, unlimited calls and texts, £56.91 per month, £30 upfront: Claim a free £250 prepaid digital Mastercard when you get the Google Pixel 8 Pro with O2. Available till the 3rd of April, this offer gives you access to inclusive roaming (up to 25GB) in 49 European countries, exclusive discounts and offers with O2 Priority, and O2 Extras including six months free Disney+ or Apple Music.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: 30GB data, unlimited calls and texts, £58.30 per month, £30 upfront: Claim a free £200 prepaid digital Mastercard when you get this O2 offer on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Available till the 3rd of April, you can access inclusive roaming (up to 25GB) in 49 European countries, exclusive discounts and offers with O2 Priority, and O2 Extras including six months free Disney+ or Apple Music, all as part of this great O2 phone deal.

Motorola Razr 40: 30GB data, unlimited calls and texts, £51.36 per month, £30 upfront Get your hands on a free £200 prepaid digital Mastercard when you get this O2 phone offer on the Motorola Razr 40. Available till the 3rd of April, access inclusive roaming (up to 25GB) in 49 European countries, exclusive discounts and offers with O2 Priority, and O2 Extras including six months free Disney+ or Apple Music, all on the most stylish clamshell foldable phone currently available.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: 30GB data, unlimited calls and texts, £45.80 per month, £30 upfront: Get yourself a free £200 prepaid digital Mastercard when you purchase the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE on O2. Available till the 3rd of April, this O2 deal includes inclusive roaming (up to 25GB) in 49 European countries, exclusive discounts and offers with O2 Priority, and O2 Extras including six months free Disney+ or Apple Music.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: 125GB data, unlimited calls and texts, £65 per month, £30 upfront: Claim a free £150 prepaid digital Mastercard when you get this iPhone 15 Pro Max O2 deal. Available till the 6th of March, access inclusive roaming (up to 25GB) in 49 European countries, exclusive discounts and offers with O2 Priority, and O2 Extras including six months free Disney+ or Apple Music.

Today's best O2 phone deals

If none of those offers quite took your fancy, why not check out some of the best O2 deals available today across those devices on a variety of other high-value plans currently available from O2? See the best O2 deals currently available below.