Drop everything: Nothing’s unique Android phones officially launch in Australia this month

Rumours of a new Android phone hitting the market have been confirmed, with London-based tech company Nothing partnering with Aussie retailer JB Hi-Fi to launch its Phone 2 and 2a in Australia.



Arriving Down Under on April 11, 2024, the Nothing Phone 2 and 2a will become available on JB Hi-Fi’s online store and at 110 of the retailer’s brick-and-mortar stores in just 10 days.

If you've been a fan of Nothing waiting with bated breath, both phones are already open for pre-order . Available in Dark Grey and White, the Nothing Phone 2 is priced at AU$999 for the 256GB model and AU$1,099 for the 512GB model, while the 2a's 128GB and 256GB models will set you back AU$529 and AU$599 respectively.

Getting our hands on both the Nothing Phone 2 and 2a, we ultimately liked both products. However, one word kept popping up in our Nothing Phone 2 review – gimmick. This was mostly aimed at the missed opportunity that was its ‘glyph’ LED interface which, while cool, ultimately underwhelmed for a key selling point.The more muted Nothing Phone 2a, however, is a step up from the first phone and has (almost) everything we want from a mid-range option , though we did miss some of those gimmicky cool features.

While our preference leans towards the 2a, Nothing hasn't quite hit the Goldilocks zone just yet, but that doesn't mean there's not something for you here. If your eyes light up at the thought of the 2's Glyph lights, or you want something different to any phone you've had before, it might be the right Android handset for you. At the same time, if you want a reliable daily device that captures Nothing's style while scaling back some of its flamboyance, the 2a is for you.

<a href="https://getprice.com.au/prodhits.aspx?refname=gplink&shopid=3846&subtag=hawk-custom-tracking&link=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jbhifi.com.au%2Fproducts%2Fnothing-phone-2-5g-256gb-dark-grey" data-link-merchant="jbhifi.com.au"">Nothing Phone 2 256GB | AU$999 Thanks to its flashy design and original approach, you're either going to love the Nothing Phone 2 or hate it. That being said, what's inside is still worth mentioning, with a strong dual 50MP rear camera system and a lovely 6.7-inch OLED display – all powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which is still good despite being a couple of generations behind. If you like the Nothing style, you'll love it.

<a href="https://getprice.com.au/prodhits.aspx?refname=gplink&shopid=3846&subtag=hawk-custom-tracking&link=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jbhifi.com.au%2Fproducts%2Fnothing-phone-2a-5g-128gb-black" data-link-merchant="jbhifi.com.au"">Nothing Phone 2a 128GB | AU$529 If the only thing holding you back from joining the Nothing family is its futuristic Glyph lights and overall flashiness, the more affordable Nothing Phone 2a could be a great choice. At its core, the 2a is a basic and good Android phone, but with some higher-end components scaled back to get the price down. If you want a phone you can rely on, that does what you need and doesn't break the bank, pre-order the 2a now.

It's no secret, there are plenty of phones on the market right now. From the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra , to a cheaper option like the Google Pixel 7 , or a true budget phone like the Motorola Moto G54 5G , there are functional and enjoyable phones for everyone.

Depending on your preferences, both the Nothing Phone 2 and 2a are solid, realistic options. Of course, if neither tickles your fancy but you're in the market for a new phone, there are plenty of options for you to choose from across several categories. Nevertheless, this collaboration between Nothing and JB Hi-Fi is a sign of more to come, and for those looking to get their hands on the cyberpunk-esque phones, April 11 at JB Hi-Fi is the way.

