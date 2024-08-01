iPhone 16 Pro Max leak shows off three possible colors, but the most interesting rumored shade is missing

Thanks to a plethora of consistent leaks, we have a good idea of what colors to expect the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to ship in, with multiple sources pointing to white or silver, rose, black, and gray (which might be marketed as Natural Titanium). And now, not only have these shades been mentioned again, but three of them have been pictured.

Leaker Sonny Dickson (via 9to5Mac) has shared a photo of what looks to be three iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy units, and they show a white shade, a black shade, and a color that’s quite similar to the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s Natural Titanium.

That similarity suggests it will carry the Natural Titanium name again, though it appears slightly darker here, and the black color is significantly darker than last year’s Black Titanium. The white, meanwhile is, well, white. But it’s very much white rather than silver.

Sadly, there’s no sign of the rumored rose color here, which is arguably the most interesting of the rumored shades, both because it’s likely to be a bit more colorful, and is the only option that doesn't already exist in some form for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Its absence here also adds to the possibility that rose won’t be offered after all, but Apple sells the iPhone 15 Pro Max in four shades, and we’d expect to see four colors offered again for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, so if not rose then something else.

The same shades for the Pro

In any case, it’s worth noting that Apple typically sells the Pro and Pro Max in the same colors, so we’d expect all of the same shades to be offered on the iPhone 16 Pro as well.

With the possible exception of rose, it’s not the most inspiring selection, but it’s in line with the understated color choices Apple tends to use for its Pro phones. If you want bolder shades, then you’ll likely have to go for the iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Plus, which recently leaked in five colors.

We should find out exactly what the iPhone 16 colors will be soon though, as these upcoming phones are likely to land in September.