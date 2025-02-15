Apple’s big AI upgrade for Siri could be delayed – and if it doesn’t arrive in iOS 18.4, I’m afraid people will start losing patience

A report claims that Apple has stumbled with Siri’s big AI rollout

The company is apparently facing ‘engineering problems’ and bugs

Ironing all this out may mean the revamped Siri doesn’t make the seemingly intended cut for iOS 18.4

Apple is reportedly struggling with its much-awaited major revamp of Siri and may have to push back the upgrade until iOS 18.5 in May.

That's according to seasoned Apple watcher Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, who claims "engineering problems and software bugs" may further delay the overhaul, which was set to give the assistant more far-reaching AI powers driven by Apple Intelligence.

If you cast your mind back to WWDC 2024, Apple revealed a huge AI upgrade for Siri, some of which came into play last year, but other more complex abilities are still in the works.

Citing "people with knowledge of the matter", Gurman reports that this functionality is proving more difficult to implement than expected and that some of these in-depth features are apparently not working consistently enough. That includes some of the more impressive powers demonstrated by Apple previously, such as having Siri scour across emails and text messages to find a relative’s flight and lunch reservation plans, to pick a specific example highlighted by Gurman.

More broadly, Gurman’s sources paint a picture of Apple’s engineers “racing” to finish these AI features. The original plan was supposedly to launch the upgraded Siri in iOS 18.4 – an update rumored for April 2025 (the beta should be imminent, in fact) – but now, that might be pushed back to May (in iOS 18.5 seemingly), or even later.

Some, or all, of these heavyweight AI powers for Siri might be held back, so we could potentially see a smattering of new abilities in iOS 18.4 – but it’s sounding very up in the air still, especially considering this is a relatively close timeframe now.

Gurman also theorizes that another option for Apple could be to include the new AI features for Siri in iOS 18.4, but switched off by default – presumably a ‘use at your own risk’ kind of scenario. Apple might then choose to fully enable them (by default) in the next release of iOS, when any final gremlins are ironed out, presumably.

One way or another, it sounds like Siri getting fully upgraded with all the AI features Apple promised is looking a shakier prospect in the nearer-term – assuming Gurman's sources are accurate, of course.

(Image credit: Future)

Analysis: Apple device owners are running thin on patience

What are these AI powers, you might be wondering? To recap on the WWDC reveal, they include some major pieces of the puzzle to really power up Siri, including awareness of what’s on the screen of the device (to use this info in context, when interacting with the user), and deeper integration with apps to facilitate better control over this software.

A more personal experience and a whole bunch of new tricks should be possible, including the ability described by Gurman above pertaining to the relative’s reservation plans.

The problem is that some Apple fans are increasingly eager to actually try out some of the compelling features for Siri that were demonstrated by Apple the best part of a year ago now. Just in the past week, we've written about how the iOS 18.4 beta promises to include the Siri upgrade we've been waiting for and that iOS 18.4 could be the biggest iPhone upgrade ever.

So far, we’ve been treated to a smart new interface for the assistant, and those ChatGPT chops, but there’s nothing that heralds the arrival of the all-new, much more powerful AI that we were promised by Apple at its big developer conference last year.

The danger is that if iOS 18.4 turns up, and Siri is again left standing still on the AI front, people will start to lose patience here. And not only that, but a sluggish deployment of these AI features will reinforce the impression of Apple as lagging behind the rest of the tech industry in the artificial intelligence field.

To be fair to Apple, when it revealed Siri’s new AI functionality at WWDC last year, for the more complex features, the company didn’t promise anything in terms of delivery beyond a rollout over the course of 2025.

That tentativeness may itself have been a hint that Apple wasn’t confident in a delivery timeframe, and realized the complexity of actually implementing all this stuff so it works well.

As ever, this is just chatter from the rumor mill, so take it with some skepticism, although Gurman is certainly one of the more reliable journalists out there when it comes to insider info from Apple. We'll presumably find out soon, with a new iPhone tipped for release next week and possibly some iOS news around the same time.