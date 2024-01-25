iOS 17.3 not downloading on your iPhone? Try this simple, three-step workaround

Apple’s iOS 17.3 update brings crucial improvements to iPhone security, but some users are reportedly encountering problems when attempting to download the new software revamp.

As spotted by Phone Arena, complaints have been made by both Redditors and members of the Apple Community regarding a download-blocking iOS 17.3 pop-up. Specifically, the pop-up reads: “Unable to verify update. iOS 17.3 is temporarily unavailable. Try again later.” Affected users are then being given a choice of Retry or Remind Me Later options.

Some Reddit users claim that hitting Retry – or simply restarting their iPhones – solved their iOS 17.3 download problem, but for many in these forums, that method hasn’t proven successful. Enter Redditor ShibamMandal, who has since posted a three-step workaround for anyone encountering this frustrating download issue.

Reddit user chickin_14 was unable to download iOS 17.3 on an iPhone 12 Pro Max (Image credit: Reddit / chickin_14)

According to ShibamMandal, you’ll need to clear the botched iOS 17.3 update from the list of apps in your iPhone’s Settings. To do this, go to Settings, then General, then iPhone Storage. A botched iOS 17.3 file should be visible in the apps list, or at the bottom of the page. Select it, then delete it.

Once done, you’ll want to force restart your iPhone. For a detailed guide on how to do this, head over to our guide on how to force restart an iPhone, but here’s the method in brief:

First, tap the volume up button.

Next, tap the volume down button

Finally, hold the power button until the Apple logo appears

iPhone restarted? Next, you’ll want to head back into General, then Software Update. Try downloading iOS 17.3 again (check out our guide on how to download iOS 17 if you need more detail). Et voilà! iOS 17.3 should begin downloading successfully.

ShibamMandal notes that, while attempting to download the update for a second time, you’ll need to ensure that your internet connection doesn’t get interrupted. In fact, this may be the main reason why your download didn’t work the first time, so it’s worth double checking your Wi-Fi connection, or the strength of your data signal.

iOS 17.3 still not downloading? Another common issue that prevents updates from downloading and installing is a lack of available storage space. iOS 17 will show as around 1GB in size, but you'll likely need at least 2GB free in order for it to install. Luckily, it’s pretty easy to free up that amount of space – head to General, then iPhone Storage, and delete (or offload) an app or two.