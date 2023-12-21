Save up to £149.95 on the best Pixel of 2023 in Google's Christmas sale

Fancying adding one of the best smartphones of 2023 to your Christmas stocking? You might just be in luck. Google's Christmas sale has landed and brings with it the festive cheer of great savings on the year's latest, and last, major flagships, the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have seen their price drop by £75 and £100 respectively as part of the sale, but with an added discount code, you could save yourself nearly £150 on the Pixel 8 Pro, so make sure to read on to find out how you can save.

In our reviews of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, we highlighted just how capable the newest generation of Pixel devices was, with special mention to the numerous awesome capabilities of the camera, especially for those of us who struggle to take a good selfie! And with seven years of Android features and security updates, the Pixel 8 range is well worth the money for those looking for a long-term investment.

Pixel 8 deals

Today's best Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro deals

Google Pixel 8: was £699 now £589.05 on Google Store

Save nearly £110 on Google's latest flagship. Featuring the Tensor G3 chipset, a 6.2-inch Actua display, dual rear cameras and a 10.5MP selfie camera, the Google Pixel 8 is the perfect companion to help you in day-to-day life thanks to its array of AI capabilities, photo editing tools and, most importantly, seven years of Android features and security updates, meaning you need not worry about replacing your phone any time soon. To get the full discount, use code GoogleStoreGB5 at checkout.

Pixel 8 Pro: was £999 now £849.05 on Google Store

Save nearly £150 on the Google Pixel 8 Pro in Google's Christmas Sale. Google's latest flagship features the latest and greatest in Google's AI advancements, with features such as Audio Magic Eraser, Best Take, and Call Screen all making your phone experience more seamless and more premium than ever. Some of the key improvements on the Pixel 8 Pro over the Pixel 8 include the 6.7-inch Super Actua display, triple rear camera setup, 12GB RAM and 5,050mAh battery. To get the full discount on the Pixel 8 Pro use code GoogleStoreGB5 at checkout.

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro FAQs

Why choose the Google Pixel 8? The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are two of the latest and most interesting smartphone releases of 2023. The key selling point of the Pixel 8 range for many will be the wide array of AI features, such as Magic Eraser (and Audio Magic Eraser for video), Call Screen, and Best Take. With features like these, your day-to-day phone usage could look drastically different. No need to take a bunch of selfies to painstakingly decide your favourite after, no need to worry about awful audio in your family videos capturing those key moments, and no need to worry about receiving those pesky scam calls at the wrong moment, the Pixel 8 range great for, putting it simply, making your life easier. What's more, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are a fair chunk cheaper at standard prices than their Apple and Samsung rivals. The Pixel 8 Pro, when not nearly £150 cheaper, is only £999, for comparison, the Samsung S23 Ultra starts at a whopping £1,249! A big difference for those looking for a flagship experience who can't necessarily spend that much on a phone. If you're looking for a phone that lasts, the Pixel 8 range is also a great option, as Google has confirmed that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will receive seven years of Android features and security updates, meaning you won't be missing out on Google's latest innovations and security measures till 2030, which, lets face it, is more time than any of us would normally spend with one phone.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro specifications Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel 8 Pro Dimensions: 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8mm Weight: 187g 213g Display: 6.2-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2400) 60Hz to 120Hz 'Actua' OLED 6.7-inch 1344 x 2992 adaptive 1Hz to 120Hz 'Super Actua' LTPO OLED Chipset: Google Tensor G3 Google Tensor G3 RAM: 8GB (LPDDR5X) 12GB (LPDDR5X) Storage: 128GB, 256GB (UFS 3.1) 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB (UFS 3.1) Rear cameras: 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide 50MP wide, 48MP ultra-wide, 48MP 5x zoom Front camera: 10.5MP 10.5MP Battery: 4,575mAh 5,050mAh Charging: 27W wired, 18W wireless (2nd-gen Pixel Stand), 12W wireless (Qi) 30W wired, 23W wireless (2nd-gen Pixel Stand), 12W wireless (Qi) Colors: Obsidian, Hazel, Rose Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay

Pixel 8 contract deals

More Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro deals

This offer not quite taking your fancy? Or simply looking for a contract offer rather than paying for the phone outright. Check out today's best offers across the UK on the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro with our comparison tool below.