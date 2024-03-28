Google says it’s fixed the Pixel’s annoying scrolling issue, but you might have to wait

Google’s Pixel phones have had a number of software issues over the years, and thankfully the company tends to be quite quick about fixing them, but one particularly annoying issue might not get fixed for a while.

We’re talking about the scrolling stutter that numerous Pixel users have noticed. This causes the scrolling animation to stutter, making the phones feel far less smooth to operate than they should. It seems most common on the Pixel 8 Pro, but has also been reported on other models.

The good news is that this stutter – which was first reported back in October – has now been marked as ‘fixed’ on Google’s issue tracker (via Android Police and Reddit). The bad news is that this fix might not roll out until Android 15.

In a comment on the fix, Google says “ongoing optimizations in performance and power are slated for the next Android release. These include improvements positively impacting overall system UI jank as well as use cases tied to some Android applications.”

A fix that's months away

While the wording is slightly unclear, it’s believed that “next Android release” means Android 15, rather than a small update to Android 14, and in that case this supposedly fixed issue won’t actually be fixed for most users until probably at least August, as based on past form that’s the earliest we’d expect the finished Android 15 to launch.

Of course, there’s a developer preview of Android 15 out now, and the first public beta is expected in April, so – if you don’t mind potentially introducing more bugs and instability to your phone – then you don’t necessarily need to wait that long for a fix.

Whether or not you’re experiencing this scrolling issue though, Android 15 should hopefully be worth the wait. It’s set to be a big update that's likely to include lock screen widgets, a battery health percentage, support for Bluetooth Auracast, and more.

