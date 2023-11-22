Buy this Pixel 8 on Black Friday, not that Nothing Phone 2 Black Friday deal

If you’re looking for a Black Friday phone deal on a phone you can actually afford (instead of financing), you might be considering the Nothing Phone 2 on sale for $559 at Amazon (down from $699). The Nothing Phone 2 is certainly unique, and it stands out from the iPhone and Galaxy crowd. I’d still recommend the Google Pixel 8 for most people, and there’s a Black Friday Pixel 8 sale at Amazon for $549 (down from $699).

Why do I like the Pixel 8 so much better? First of all, it’s water resistant enough to take a dunk in the pool, unlike the Nothing Phone 2, which is only splash proof and less durable. That means it will last longer. Add Google’s pledge to support this phone for seven years and you have a phone that will pay off over time.

The Pixel 8 has much better cameras and a brighter display than the Nothing Phone 2. There are also exclusive features that only come to Google’s Pixel phones, like Magic Editor in the Photos app and a Recorder that can label voices for you.

If you like the cool Nothing Glyph style and want a unique interface and lighting setup, the Nothing Phone 2 is still a fine phone, and this price is the lowest we’ve seen by far. There’s also a great deal for $139 on matching Nothing Ear (2) earbuds , which have noise cancellation and excellent battery life.

Google Pixel 8: was $699 now $549 at Amazon

Save $150: The Google Pixel 8 hasn't been around two months and this is already the lowest price we've seen on Google's newest flagship phone. With software updates promised for seven years, this is a deal that will last and last. It helps that the phone takes great photos and has an amazing display.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon US

Save $80: Google's Pixel Buds Pro make for a great, inexpensive AirPods Pro alternative. They have noise cancellation plus the same conversation detection feature, for a much lower price. You'll need a Pixel phone to use Spatial Audio, but any phone can pair with Pixel Buds Pro for music and calls. This is the best price we've seen on Google's premiere earbuds.

Nothing Phone 2: was $699 now $559 at Amazon

Save $140: The Nothing Phone 2 is certainly unique, with cool 'Glyph' lights on the back and a unique interface. This is the best price we've seen for the new Nothing. Though it lacks the durability and long-term support of the Pixel 8, it's still a cool and capable phone that will stand out in a crowd.

Nothing Ear 2: was $199 now $139 at Amazon

Save $60: Nothing has a standout design even on its earbuds, with a cool transparent case and unique styling. These earbuds are often on sale, but this is still the lowest price we've seen. They have great battery life and good sound quality, especially for the price. If you're matching with a new Nothing Phone 2, you'll be getting the best deal for Black Friday.

