Why the LG C2 won our TV of the year 2022, despite hot OLED competition

OLED TVs have an almost cult-like following among film fans for very good reason. They deliver rich blacks and in so doing provide a foundation that allows all other aspects of images – color, highlights, detail – to come forward in a bold and beautiful manner.

The LG C2 OLED TV took the TV of the year crown at the TechRadar Choice Awards 2022 sponsored by Sky Broadband, managing to stand out from tough competition, including impressive new models from Samsung and Sony that use next-gen QD-OLED technology.

How did the LG C2 manage that? For one, it uses an advanced OLED Evo panel that delivers higher light output than previous OLED TVs. When combined with LG’s Alpha a9 Gen 5 processor, the result is bright images that reveal the wide range of highlight detail contained in high dynamic range sources.

C2 series OLED TVs are also gamer-friendly, with HDMI 2.1 connections that support features including 120Hz input, VRR, and ALLM.

Along with all that, LG really went to town on the cosmetic design of C2 series TVs, creating a model with a slim, almost invisible bezel that makes the on-screen image seem to nearly float in the air. C2 OLEDs are also available in a wide range of screen sizes, from 42 to 83 inches, with multiple options in-between.

(Image credit: LG)

What’s perhaps best about our 2022 TV of the year choice is that LG released it at a not unreasonable price considering what you’re getting. Black Friday deals may still be a ways off (though they appear to be arriving earlier than ever this year), but we’re already starting to see C2 models pop up on our list of the early Black Friday TV deals.

There are entries in our best TVs list that deliver even better image quality (the Sony A95K is the king right now on that front), but not at remotely the same kind of price – and often not with as many features, and not at as many sizes. The LG C2 can't be beaten on value and flexibility.

Should you spring for an LG C2 series OLED? If you’ve got the means, then absolutely – they get our highest recommendation. The C2 series sets are a true triumph of TV design, and are guaranteed to bring years of enjoyment.