Toshiba Portege R500-U10 review

The most remarkable thing about the Toshiba Portégé R500-U10 is its 800g weight. It's easily the lightest 12.1in laptop we've ever looked at and, for a fully functional notebook, it's an incredible piece of design.

A strong specification and impressive battery life make for a neat overall package, although the price is hard to swallow. Lightness costs, clearly.

There are two main reasons for this lightness - the use of a 64GB solid-state drive as the main storage area, and the choice of processor of the ULV U7600 running at 1.2GHz.

This core, combined with 2GB of DDR2 and the GMA950 supporting 945GM chipset, can calculate Pi to 32 million places in 40 minutes and 40 seconds. The battery life of 2 hours and 49 minutes shows that this has it where it counts too.

Other factors are also important to the weight of the system, though: the lack of an optical drive and the use of light plastic for the chassis. Unfortunately, the chassis does feel cheap and scratches easily.

A shame, as this is a wonderfully light PC.