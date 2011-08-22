WIN! One of three Nikon Coolpix P300s

Enter our competition for your chance to win one of three Nikon COOLPIX P300's, each with an RRP of £299.99.

The TIPA award-winning COOLPIX P300 squeezes 360° easy panorama mode, a 4.2x optical zoom and full HD movie recording with sound into a compact body, delivering a performance that belies its slimmer stylings.

Add to that an incredibly bright lens that delivers beautiful results, particularly when shooting in low-light conditions and a specially crafted NIKKOR lens which offers a fast f/1.8 aperture, the COOLPIX P300 is one seriously high-performing compact.

TechRadar's Nikon COOLPIX P300 review found that: "The P300 produced some of the clearest images at high ISOs that we've yet to see from a digital compact camera, with strong colours and smooth tonal gradations" with "an enviable catalogue of features" so everyone from the holiday photographer to the dedicated snapper will find a function to help create beautiful pictures.

With its highly sensitive, back-illuminated CMOS image sensor and full manual controls; the COOLPIX P300 offers the creative freedom to capture that not-to-be missed moment as it happens.

This competition is now closed. The winners are Mr J Serroukh, Mr J Taylor and Miss C Fothergill.

However, you can check out our full Nikon COOLPIX P300 review or for more information about Nikon's range, see www.nikon.co.uk