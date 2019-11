LG may not be a major player in the tablet space yet, but the Korean company did impress us last year with the launch of its iPad mini 2 competitor, the LG G-Pad 8.3.



While we were impressed by the RRP of just $399 when it launched, JB Hi-Fi is now flogging the tablet off for just $298. And if you can't be bothered heading down to your local store, you can get it delivered for an extra $10.