Inside Sony Square NYC: a glimpse of the future with PSVR and smart headphones

Whether it's Apple, Microsoft or even Razer, it seems like every big tech firm has a retail store these days. Each and everyone one of them is all about one-upping the other and selling as many wares as possible. I mean they're stores after all.

However, Sony is trying to buck the trend with its own space in the heart of New York. Christened the Sony Square NYC, it's less of a store and more of a showroom space designed to take you into the future as prescribed by Sony.

We were invited to for a preview tour of the Sony Square before it officially opens to the public on August 4, so come with us as we take you through the space and everything on display from the experimental prototypes to Sony's cutting edge cameras and virtual reality headset.