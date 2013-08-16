APC and TechLife join Future Publishing in Australia

Future Publishing, the company which publishes this magnificent website, has today announced the acquisition of technology titles APC and TechLife.

APC is Australia's longest published and most influential computer magazine, while TechLife continues to provide a unique perspective on technology.

"The acquisition of APC and TechLife is the next stage in Future's strategy of building a global technology content business around TechRadar, our top digital brand, and T3.com," said Mark Wood, CEO of Future plc, of which Future Publishing Australia is a division.

Future's Tech and Australia

It hasn't quite been a year since TechRadar landed on Australia's sunny beaches, but it has already seen a 44 per cent growth in traffic, reaching a million unique users in the region.

With APC and TechLife joining TechRadar and T3 Magazine, Future is set to become a dominant voice in the Aussie tech space.

"APC and TechLife are incredibly strong brands in the Australian technology sector – both engage large, loyal audiences of tech-savvy, influential early adopters, and both perfectly complement our existing portfolio," said Neville Daniels, COO of Future Publishing Australia.

"We're looking forward to working with their talented teams as we develop our technology audiences across print, tablet, mobile and online, focused on becoming Australia's leading technology publisher," he added.