Bush releases cheap new portable LCD TVs

This Bush TV has a DVD slot in the side to play your movies

Bush has released two new budget 19-inch HD ready televisions. The interestingly-titled LCD19W008HD and LCD19W08DVDHD will sit alongside Bush's existing range of budget electronics equipment.

The difference between the two is that the W08DVDHD has an internal DVD player; the other doesn't.

Bush says that both models "look great", and have an HDMI so you can hook them up to a PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360.

"Screen resolution is 1440 x 900 pixels, and with the HDMI connectivity these portable TVs deliver superb gaming graphics when connected to the latest game consoles or High Definition DVD Players and Set Top Boxes," said a Bush spokesperson.