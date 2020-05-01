This AMD Ryzen mini PC has a unique feature we've never seen before

A brand we’d not heard of before has come up with a product the like of which we’ve never seen.

Chinese firm Maxtang is selling a mini PC that runs on an embedded AMD Ryzen V1605B chip, with four (yes, four) DisplayPort connectors. We don’t know of any other PC that offers this many connectors - let alone in a form factor this small.

Maxtang AMD Ryzen mini PC - $410.92 from Aliexpress

(roughly £330/AU$630)

This mini PC from Maxtang boasts an AMD Ryzen chip and a whopping four DisplayPort connectors - and, incredibly, it doesn’t require a separate display card. The thin client is also extremely small and lightweight, coming in at a miniscule 1kg.

View Deal

Maxtang's thin client costs as little as $410.92 from Aliexpress (roughly £330/AU$630), after a $3 coupon. This price is for the bare bones model, which ships without an operating system or Wi-Fi module. Other RAM/storage bundles are available.

Here's our list of the best thin clients on the market

Check out our list of the best business computers of 2020

We've built a list of the best workstations available

The Ryzen V1605B has four cores, eight threads, 4MB cache and a Vega 8 GPU. That makes it similar to a Ryzen 5 2500U and, according to the popular Passmark benchmark, faster than the Intel Core i5-10210U.

Other than the four display connectors (all capable of outputting to 4K), the thin client has two audio connectors, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, eight USB ports (but no Type-C) and supports two DDR4 SODIMM modules. You can add one M2 SSD and one SATA drive (SSD or HDD) as well.

Bear in mind... If this product comes from mainland China, it will take at least a month to reach either the US or the UK (and potentially more). You may be levied a tax either directly or through the courier. Have you managed to get hold of a cheaper product with equivalent specifications, in stock and brand new? Let us know and we'll tip our hat to you.

It weighs a mere 1kg and measures only 18x18.2x3.7cm - that’s just over 1,200cc!

Bear in mind, the exact price in non-US territories will depend on the day’s exchange rate. Aliexpress ships to most countries worldwide via expedited shipping, but you may be levied an additional tax.