The Galaxy Note 8 could already be in the works

You’d be forgiven for thinking Samsung was going to ditch the Note brand, after having to kill the Galaxy Note 7, but it seems that not only is the brand alive, but Samsung is already working on the Galaxy Note 8.

We don’t know anything about it yet, except that, according to reliable tipster Evan Blass, it’s in the works, and it has the model number SM-N950 (where the Note 7 was SM-N930).

This isn’t totally surprising as mention of the Note 8 had already been found in Samsung’s ‘Galaxy Upgrade Program’. But it was easy to think that could simply be a remnant from when the phone was planned, prior to the disastrous Note 7.

Samsung Galaxy S8 models are indeed skipping SM-G94* model numbers, will ship as SM-G950 & SM-G955. Know what else is in the works? SM-N950.November 9, 2016

Numbered up

Blass also revealed the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Edge model numbers, which are said to be SM-G950 and SM-G955, up from SM-G930 and SM-G935 on the Galaxy S7 range.

And speaking of the Galaxy S8, recent rumors that it could come in 5.7-inch and 6.2-inch sizes seem ever more unlikely if the Galaxy Note 8 really is on the way, as they’d be encroaching on its space.

It’ll probably be a while before we learn much more about the Note 8, but you can look to the Galaxy S8 for some hints, when it launches early next year.