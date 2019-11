The best TV shows to stream on Stan

UPDATE: Season one of the hit cat and mouse series Killing Eve has landed on Stan – read more about it on Page 2!

Anyone who's used the streaming service Stan knows that there's a veritable smorgasbord of great content available to stream at any given moment, which can make the decision of what to watch an overwhelming prospect.

That's why we've created the TechRadar guide to the greatest TV shows on Stan right now (in no particular order). We'll keep this best TV show list constantly updated with the latest television series that you should be watching – and also explain why they're worth your time.