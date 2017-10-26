Steam Gift Cards arrive just in time for the Halloween Sale

Just in time for the Steam Halloween Sale, Valve has introduced digital gift cards, allowing you to give the gift of PC gaming without leaving your home.

There have been physical gift cards available for a while, but this would mean that you’d have to take your actual physical body to an actual physical store in order to provide your loved one with some Steam Store action.

Of course, with the Steam Halloween Sale, Black Friday Sale and Winter Sale on the way, it’s entirely possible that it’s you reading this that needs the gift voucher. If that’s the case, maybe you could send your loved one the link to the Steam Gift Card Page.

No wrapping required

With the Steam Halloween Sale starting tonight (if the rumors are anything to go by) you’ll have to act quick. You can only send a digital gift card to someone that you’ve been Steam Friends with for more than three days.

The Halloween sale is supposed to run from the October 26 to November 1, so there’s still time to coerce your grandma to get a Steam account so she can send you that sweet, money-saving gift goodness.

Via Engadget