Major game developer abandons Android ship

In an unusually pessimistic move, French game developer Gameloft has said it isn't terribly keen on creating new titles for Android phones.

Although the platform is relatively immature, with few handsets available so far, Gameloft says it's already unhappy with the infrastructure in place for it to sell its products.

Nobody making money

"[The Android Market] is not as neatly done as [the App Store] on the iPhone. Google has not been very good to entice customers to actually buy products. On Android nobody is making significant revenue," said the company's finance director, Alexandre de Rochefort.

Consequently, Gameloft is reducing its investment in developing Android software and looking elsewhere.

While iPhone titles accounted for 13 per cent of Gameloft income in the last financial quarter, Android games brought in 400 times less, according to de Rochefort.