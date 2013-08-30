Become an official Twitter bug swatter through Android app beta scheme

Like having early access to the newest Twitter features? Don't mind using an Android app that crashes and freezes every now and again? Then the Twitter for Android beta tester program is for you.

As Facebook did a couple of months back, the rival social network has made a plea for guinea pigs to step forward and become tests for new versions of its app for Google-based smartphones and tablets.

Signees for the officially-dubbed 'Twitter for Android Experiment' will receive multiple new versions of the app, but have been warned that the test versions will be unstable and will contain bugs.

Kind of like the current ones then, really (Just kidding, Twitter).

VIP access

Willing participants can sign up on the company's Google Play page, but don't worry, it's not one of those 'you can check out any time you like, but you can never leave' deals.

If the annoyance at the crashes start to outweigh the warm fuzzy feeling generated by the access to new features, you can start using the regular app at any time.