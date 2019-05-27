Software upgrades for the OnePlus 7 Pro camera are rolling out now

OnePlus promised it was coming and now it's here: an updated version of OxygenOS that primarily focuses on getting better pictures out of the rear camera on the OnePlus 7 Pro, particularly in low light.

In fact the OxygenOS 9.5.4/9.5.5 release notes specifically mention both Nightscape (the low light mode on the phone) and HDR as areas that should see improvements once the patch has been applied.

White balance and focus are also mentioned as now being more reliable "in several scenarios", so you should find yourself getting better shots more often with the new version of the OS on board your flagship.

"Thanks for the overwhelming amount of feedback we received both positive and constructive from users of the OnePlus 7 Pro's triple camera, both from within the media and our own community," adds OnePlus.

Can we fix it?

In our review of the OnePlus 7 Pro, we mentioned that the triple-lens rear camera is "good, but not great", so if the software updates to the phone make a significant difference we'll be sure to let you know.

It's not the first software update the OnePlus 7 Pro has received in its short life and it's not going to be the last either – OnePlus has said it's investigating issues with phantom taps being registered on the screen, though a fix isn't included this time round.

As we know from the quality of pictures that the Pixel phones are capable of – phones with a single 12.2-megapixel camera lens – image processing on the software side can make a big difference to the quality of a final shot.

We'll have to wait and see what sort of improvements OxygenOS 9.5.4/9.5.5 can make. The roll out is a staged one, so if you don't see it on your phone yet, you should in the next few days.

Via Android Police