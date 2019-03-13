Samsung’s QLED 8K TVs available in Australia starting next month

Announced at IFA 2018, Samsung's 8K QLED TV range drew immediate praise from those in attendance due to its astonishing level of detail and incredible brightness and colour.

Now, it appears that the next generation of TV technology is officially ready for launch in Australia, with Samsung announcing that its Q900 QLED 8K range will be available to purchase locally from April 1, 2019, making it the country's first 8K TV.

Boasting Samsung's quantum dot technology and minimalistic all-in-one clear cable, the Q900 also sports full SmartThings functionality, allowing you to control your smart home from the comfort of your couch.

Costly, but with a nice bonus offer

Of course, Samsung's Q900 8K range is far from cheap – prices start at $9,999 for the 65-inch model, followed by $12,999 for the 75-inch model and $17,499 for an 82-inch 8K monster.

However, as an added bonus for early adopters, Samsung will also throw in a bonus Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (valued at $1,499) for customers who pre-order the Q900 directly from Samsung's online storebetween March 14, 2019 and April 1, 2019.

For those who aren't interested in a free flagship phone (or would rather wait for the price to come down), Samsung's Q900 8K range will also be available to buy from selected retail stores across the country, including Harvey Norman, JB-Hi-Fi and The Good Guys.

Samsung's UK/US-only 85-inch Q900R earned the highly-coveted 'Best in Class' award in TechRadar's own five-star review, describing its native 8K pictures as "incredible", while also praising its ability to make "all today’s lower resolution sources look better than they do anywhere else, too."